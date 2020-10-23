Roy J. Swanson, age 84 of Manteno, IL; Beloved husband of the late Ann, nee Haley; Cherished father of Michael (Kim) Swanson; Proud grandpa of Patrick, Meghan and Timmy; Dear brother of Pat (Paul) Campbell and the late Robert (Natalie) Swanson; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, Dear cousin and friend to many; Roy was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and dedicated employee of the U.S. Government for 43 years; Roy had a love of accordion and organ music, and loved signing, and was known for his easygoing attitude; He was a proud graduate of Leo High School, Class of 1953, and St. Joseph's College, Class of 1957; Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; Funeral Monday, Friends and Family to meet directly at St. Rita Shrine Chapel for 10:30 a.m. Mass; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, Roy's family would appreciate donations to St. Rita High School; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com