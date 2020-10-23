1/
Roy J. Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy J. Swanson, age 84 of Manteno, IL; Beloved husband of the late Ann, nee Haley; Cherished father of Michael (Kim) Swanson; Proud grandpa of Patrick, Meghan and Timmy; Dear brother of Pat (Paul) Campbell and the late Robert (Natalie) Swanson; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, Dear cousin and friend to many; Roy was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and dedicated employee of the U.S. Government for 43 years; Roy had a love of accordion and organ music, and loved signing, and was known for his easygoing attitude; He was a proud graduate of Leo High School, Class of 1953, and St. Joseph's College, Class of 1957; Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; Funeral Monday, Friends and Family to meet directly at St. Rita Shrine Chapel for 10:30 a.m. Mass; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, Roy's family would appreciate donations to St. Rita High School; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. Rita Shrine Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved