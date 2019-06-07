Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI 53184
(262) 275-2171
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Michael Pfeifer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Michael Pfeifer Obituary
Roy Michael Pfeifer, 81, beloved husband of Gloria nee Kalas; loving father of Brandt (The Late Lauralee) Pfeifer and Patrick (DeAnna) Pfeifer; loved grandfather of Allison, Katelyn, Brandt, Colton, Benjamin, Sophia, and Cameron Cherished brother of the late Henry Pfeifer and brother-in-law to Judy Pfeifer. Roy was a US Army Veteran and a member of Local #597 Pipefitters Union. Visitation will be Sunday, June 9 from 2-6PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 3289 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Funeral prayers will be Monday, 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment East Delavan Union Cemetery, Delavan, WI. Info visit www.ToyntonFuneralHom.com or call 262-275-2171.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toynton Funeral Home
Download Now