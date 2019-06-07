|
|
Roy Michael Pfeifer, 81, beloved husband of Gloria nee Kalas; loving father of Brandt (The Late Lauralee) Pfeifer and Patrick (DeAnna) Pfeifer; loved grandfather of Allison, Katelyn, Brandt, Colton, Benjamin, Sophia, and Cameron Cherished brother of the late Henry Pfeifer and brother-in-law to Judy Pfeifer. Roy was a US Army Veteran and a member of Local #597 Pipefitters Union. Visitation will be Sunday, June 9 from 2-6PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 3289 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Funeral prayers will be Monday, 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment East Delavan Union Cemetery, Delavan, WI. Info visit www.ToyntonFuneralHom.com or call 262-275-2171.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019