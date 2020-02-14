Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
1321 N. Burning Bush Lane
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
1321 N. Burning Bush Lane
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Roy P. Caponi, 97 of Mount Prospect. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Ackermann) Caponi; loving father of Barry (Nancy) Caponi, Debra (Scott) Newman, Brian (Jiji) Caponi, Todd (Christy) Caponi; cherished grandfather of Anton (Kelli), Dana (Andy), Daniel (Patrick), Kyle, Adam, Skye, Eden and Luke and great grandfather of Bailey. Roy is in heaven playing golf and poker with his buddies, planning his next trip to Vegas to play in a Keno tournament, watching his beloved Cubs, fantasy football players and fantasy golfer all while playing The Saints Go Marching In on his kazoo. Visitation Sunday, from 2 PM - 7 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts and Monday, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church,1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, from 10 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -