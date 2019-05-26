Home

Roy J. Price, 92, longtime resident of Elmhurst, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. Roy was the beloved husband of the late Helen for 64 years; loving father of the late James Price, Mickey (Betty and the late Janet), and Randy (Cheryl) Price; proud grandfather of Andrew, Lauren, Ha (Dan), Theu, and the late Bradley; honored great-grandfather of Brayden. Visitation Monday, May 27 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Lying in state Tuesday, May 28 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 235 S. Kenilworth Ave, Elmhurst. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Endowment Fund of First Congregational United Church of Christ of Elmhurst (elmhurstucc.org) or the VFW National Home for Children (vfwnationalhome.org). For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
