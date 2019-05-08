Age 79. Roy passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee Olsen). Loving father of Lisa Mansfield and Roy Jr. (Melanie). Former father-in-law of Jason Mansfield, Sr. Loving grandfather of Jason Jr. and Matthew Mansfield and Hagen Isaksen. Dear brother-in-law of Irene (the late Bud) Spranger. Preceded in death by his sister, Joan (the late Clarence) Urlaub and sister-in-law, Dolores Alongi. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and traveling. He was actively involved with the Marine Corps League Badger Detachment #348 Rifle Team and Toys for Tots. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17651 West Small Rd., New Berlin, WI, from 4 PM until the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 11, at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marine Corps League would be appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary