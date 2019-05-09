|
Age 79. Roy passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee Olsen). Loving father of Lisa Mansfield and Roy Jr. (Melanie). Former father-in-law of Jason Mansfield, Sr. Loving grandfather of Jason Jr. and Matthew Mansfield and Hagen Isaksen. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17651 West Small Rd., New Berlin, WI, from 4 PM until the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 11, at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marine Corps League would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019