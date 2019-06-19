|
|
Rott , Roy R. Roy R. Rott, age 79, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a resident of Bolingbrook, IL, formerly of Lisle and Woodridge, IL, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at GlenOaks Medical Center, Glendale Heights, IL. He was born December 10, 1939 in Aurora.
Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
Services will begin Friday, June 21, 9:15 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Kingston and Front Streets, Lisle.
Entombment: Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Please omit flowers.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
