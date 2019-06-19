Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Kingston and Front Streets
Lisle, IL
Roy R. Rott


Roy R. Rott Obituary
Rott , Roy R. Roy R. Rott, age 79, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a resident of Bolingbrook, IL, formerly of Lisle and Woodridge, IL, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at GlenOaks Medical Center, Glendale Heights, IL. He was born December 10, 1939 in Aurora.

Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

Services will begin Friday, June 21, 9:15 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Kingston and Front Streets, Lisle.

Entombment: Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Please omit flowers.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
