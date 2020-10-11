Roy S. Puccini, a loving father, and friend died unexpectedly on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at 78 in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his children Daniel and Stacey; his granddaughters Julia, Margaret, and Sutton; his brother John, and his sisters Sheila and Lee. Roy graduated from Morton High School then played football at Augustana College. Roy dedicated and devoted his life as a Mason and to a career as an insurance agent and advisor. He owned Hampshire Insurance Agency in Addison, Ill. before retiring. Please visit https://www.brettfuneralhome.net/obituaries/obituary-listings
for further information on donations and celebration of life.