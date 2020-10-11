1/1
Roy S. Puccini
Roy S. Puccini, a loving father, and friend died unexpectedly on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, at 78 in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his children Daniel and Stacey; his granddaughters Julia, Margaret, and Sutton; his brother John, and his sisters Sheila and Lee. Roy graduated from Morton High School then played football at Augustana College. Roy dedicated and devoted his life as a Mason and to a career as an insurance agent and advisor. He owned Hampshire Insurance Agency in Addison, Ill. before retiring. Please visit https://www.brettfuneralhome.net/obituaries/obituary-listings for further information on donations and celebration of life.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
