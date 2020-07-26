1/
Roy T. Ogasawara
Roy T. Ogasawara, 87, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Village, Norridge, IL. Beloved husband of Jane K. Ogasawara. Dear father of Lance, Lee Ann (Tom) Benedict and Scott. Loving grandfather of William and Olivia. Roy is preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Terry (Hisashi) Kumagai, Bill (Sheila) Ogasawara, Yuriko (Rev. Dan) Ogata, Steve (Mary) Ogasawara, and Mary (George) Muramoto. Roy was born in Seattle, WA, spent part of his youth at the Minidoka Internment Camp and was employed at Motorola Solutions for 35 years. Memorials may be sent to Ravenswood Fellowship Church, 4511 N. Hermitage, Chicago, IL 60640. Full obit: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
