Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
Roy Teifeld, 95, devoted son of the late Jacob and Fannie; beloved husband and best friend for 56 years of Bernice R. Teifeld, nee Crown; proud father of A. Benjamin Teifeld and Frederick S. Teifeld; predeceased by his loving six siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, www.cso.org. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 12:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. For information call 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019
