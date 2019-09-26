|
Rozalyn "Roz" R. Pearlman, 93. Beloved wife of the late Bernard R.; devoted mother of Sharel (Norman) Fuenfer and the late Kenneth Jay Pearlman; cherished Nonnie of Brett (Nicole) Fuenfer and Bonnie (Dr. Darren) Kastin; proud great-grandmother of four wonderful boys; caring sister-in-law of Marvin (June) Pearlman; dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral service Thurs, Sept. 26, 1 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019