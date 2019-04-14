Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rozanne K. Epstein, nee Kaplan, died unexpectedly, beloved wife and best friend for 56 years of Stephen Epstein; loving mother of Michael (Jennifer) Epstein, Ellen (Terry) Davies, and Leslie (Rabbi Max) Weiss; adored Nonnie of Paige, Katie, Jacob, Simon, Aden, Hannah, and Abby; devoted daughter of the late Kate and Jack Kaplan; dear sister-in-law of Barbara (late Lawrence) Revsine; treasured cousin and friend to many. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Temple Beth Israel. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
