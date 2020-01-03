|
|
Ruben Calvillo, 92 of Villa Park IL, loving husband to the late Anne (Robles), passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Cherished father of Annette Weihman (late Michael) and the late Ruanne Vasquez (John). His strong spirit will be carried forever in the hearts of his grandchildren, Anthony Moreno and Alyssa Vasquez (Jason Nichols). Beloved great grandfather to Mikayla, Olivia, AJ, and Shelby Moreno.
Fond brother, godfather, uncle, and friend to many. Ruben (Papa) loved family, church, music and fostered a sense of pride in his heritage. Ruben spent his final days in the care of Clarendale of Addison and Heartland Hospice. The family wishes to thank both organizations for going above and beyond in their services. For donations please go to the website at
Visitation Friday Jan.3, 2020 at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, IL 60181 Funeral Saturday beginning at St. Alexander Church 300 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park,IL. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass 10:15 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Evergreen Pk. Il (where family and friends will meet at 12:30 P.M. for further info. 1-630-832-4161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020