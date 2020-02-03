|
Ruben Chuquimia M.D., age 80, late of Flossmoor, born in Cusco, Peru. Beloved husband of Olga Chuquimia nee Kanashiro. Loving father of Ruben (Angela) Chuquimia and Roland (Noemi) Chuquimia. Cherished grandfather of Gabrielle, Carter and Francesca Chuquimia and Jaylene Roman. Dear brother of Armando Chuquimia, Lillia Dueñas and Ezequiel Chuquimia, and brother-in-law of Mary Kanashiro, M.D. Dear colleague and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Tuesday, February 4, from 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral on Wednesday with 10:30 prayers at the Funeral Home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to IL-PAMS (Illinois Peruvian American Medical Society) would be appreciated. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
