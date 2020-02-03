Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
nfant Jesus of Prague Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Chuquimia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Chuquimia M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Chuquimia M.D. Obituary
Ruben Chuquimia M.D., age 80, late of Flossmoor, born in Cusco, Peru. Beloved husband of Olga Chuquimia nee Kanashiro. Loving father of Ruben (Angela) Chuquimia and Roland (Noemi) Chuquimia. Cherished grandfather of Gabrielle, Carter and Francesca Chuquimia and Jaylene Roman. Dear brother of Armando Chuquimia, Lillia Dueñas and Ezequiel Chuquimia, and brother-in-law of Mary Kanashiro, M.D. Dear colleague and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Tuesday, February 4, from 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral on Wednesday with 10:30 prayers at the Funeral Home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to IL-PAMS (Illinois Peruvian American Medical Society) would be appreciated. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -