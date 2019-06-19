Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson-Drago Funeral Home
211 W Main St
West Plains, MO 65775
(417) 256-2121
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Jolliff Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Crites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Crites


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Crites Obituary
Crites , Ruby Graveside services for Ruby Crites, 98, Chicago, Illinois, 2:00 p.m., June 24, 2019 at Jolliff Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.

Mrs. Crites died June 16, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeview Assisted Living.

She was born January 4, 1921, in West Plains, Missouri, to William B. Ford and Bessie Edna Adams Ford. She was married to Harold Crites, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2006.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Barder(Fredrick) Chicago; one grandson, Samuel Barder, Chicago; one sister, Bernice Richards, West Plains, Missouri, sister-in-law, Sally Ford, West Plains, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, two brothers, Henry Ford and Floyd Ford, four sisters, infant Thelma Ford, Minnie Davidson, Lorene Melching and Velma Jolliff, preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, Mt. Prospect, Illinois and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now