Crites , Ruby Graveside services for Ruby Crites, 98, Chicago, Illinois, 2:00 p.m., June 24, 2019 at Jolliff Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Crites died June 16, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeview Assisted Living.
She was born January 4, 1921, in West Plains, Missouri, to William B. Ford and Bessie Edna Adams Ford. She was married to Harold Crites, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2006.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Barder(Fredrick) Chicago; one grandson, Samuel Barder, Chicago; one sister, Bernice Richards, West Plains, Missouri, sister-in-law, Sally Ford, West Plains, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two brothers, Henry Ford and Floyd Ford, four sisters, infant Thelma Ford, Minnie Davidson, Lorene Melching and Velma Jolliff, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, Mt. Prospect, Illinois and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019