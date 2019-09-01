Home

Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Constant Prayer Missionary Baptist Chuch
900 N. Lockwood
Chicago, IL
Ruby J. Wells-Johnson RN

Ruby J. Wells-Johnson RN Obituary
Ruby J. Wells-Johnson RN, nee Edwards, age 65. Beloved wife of Willie. Loving mother of Sean (Pamela McKenzie) and Cory (Amanda Ellis). Cherished grandmother of Aryus, Destini and Miranda. Fond sister of Clinton Duckworth Jr. and the late Dwayne Duckworth. Many nieces, nephews, relitives and friends. Memorial Service September 7, 2019, 11 A.M. at Constant Prayer Missionary Baptist Chuch 900 N. Lockwood, Chicago, IL 60615. For information contact Brust Funeral Home Carol Stream at 630-510-0044.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
