Ruby M. Duncan, nee Stevens, Age 90, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her bedside on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 13, 1930 in Linden, Tennessee. Much loved Mother of Donald Duncan and Joyce M. Wray. Cherished grandmother of Brandi (Joe) Turner, Robert (Anna) Hamilton, Randall Hamilton, Ronald (Candice) Hamilton, Wayne Duncan and Chris Duncan. Dearest great-grandmother of Brandon, Ethan, Ashleigh, Abigail, Noah, Sawyer, Mariska, Jade, Austin, Genesis, Autumn and Emily and great-great-grandmother of Aria. Preceded in death by her parents Jocie M. (nee Barber) and Guy Stevens and siblings.
With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid-19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12:30PM until time of Service at 2:30PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Private cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com