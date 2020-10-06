1/
Ruby M. Duncan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby M. Duncan, nee Stevens, Age 90, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her bedside on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 13, 1930 in Linden, Tennessee. Much loved Mother of Donald Duncan and Joyce M. Wray. Cherished grandmother of Brandi (Joe) Turner, Robert (Anna) Hamilton, Randall Hamilton, Ronald (Candice) Hamilton, Wayne Duncan and Chris Duncan. Dearest great-grandmother of Brandon, Ethan, Ashleigh, Abigail, Noah, Sawyer, Mariska, Jade, Austin, Genesis, Autumn and Emily and great-great-grandmother of Aria. Preceded in death by her parents Jocie M. (nee Barber) and Guy Stevens and siblings.

With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid-19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 12:30PM until time of Service at 2:30PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Private cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Service
02:30 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved