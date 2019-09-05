Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Rudolf Peter Obituary
Rudolf Peter, age 88, formerly of Beecher, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Till). Loving father of Rudolf K. (Dawn); grandfather of Haley and Bryson Peter. Funeral Saturday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. Member of Beagle and Bass Hunting and Fishing Club and Frozen Bucks Hunting Club. Former employee of Foote-Jones/Dresser Industries. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
