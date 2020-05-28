Rudolph Bajorek
Rudolph "Rudy" Bajorek aka Sonny, age 64

Beloved son of the late Rudolph J. & Ann nee Kujawa. Loving brother of Nancy (Paul) Madigan. Devoted fiancé of Sherri Marshall. Cherished Step-father of Hailie, Cassidi, & Stephan. Fond uncle of Christine (Christopher) Miller & Daniel (Elizabeth) Madigan. Great uncle of 5. Rudy coached football at Reavis & Alan B. Shepherd High School. He spent his teaching years at Kirby School Dist 140. Visitation Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. 60482. Chapel service Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
