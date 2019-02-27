|
Rudolph Diego Castillo passed away February 23, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL on June 21, 1961 to Diego and Brunhilde Castillo. He is survived by his wife Diane nee Bogdan, and two children Amanda and Rudy (Lauren); brothers Robert, Raymond and Junior; nephew Brian and niece Melanee. Beloved grandfather to Aaliyah, Natalie, and Ava. Cherished friend to many. Visitation Thursday, February 28th 9AM-1PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home 6901 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60634. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are greatly appreciated. For information 773-622-9300 or Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019