Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Duracka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Daniel "Rudy" Duracka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rudolph Daniel "Rudy" Duracka Obituary
Rudolph (Rudy) Daniel Duracka, 86, of Henderson, NV passed away on March 10th, 2019. Born on 3/1/33 in Chicago, IL. Engineer at AT&T for 40 years and served 2 years in the Army. Loving husband of Joan for 41 years. Father of Laura Raday, Laura (Dave) Williams, Jeff Duracka, Lisa Duracka and the late Linda Froehlich. Very special Grandfather to Amanda Raday, David (Meleina) Williams, Taryn (Brad) Wollschlager, Matt Williams and Jeff Williams. Son of the late Helen and Rudolph Duracka. Services are private. Contributions can be made to or St. Judes.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.