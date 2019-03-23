|
Rudolph (Rudy) Daniel Duracka, 86, of Henderson, NV passed away on March 10th, 2019. Born on 3/1/33 in Chicago, IL. Engineer at AT&T for 40 years and served 2 years in the Army. Loving husband of Joan for 41 years. Father of Laura Raday, Laura (Dave) Williams, Jeff Duracka, Lisa Duracka and the late Linda Froehlich. Very special Grandfather to Amanda Raday, David (Meleina) Williams, Taryn (Brad) Wollschlager, Matt Williams and Jeff Williams. Son of the late Helen and Rudolph Duracka. Services are private. Contributions can be made to or St. Judes.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019