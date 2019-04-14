Rudolph (Rudy) E. Desmond, age 93, of Camdenton, MO, (formerly of Aurora, IL), passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO, with his loving daughter at his side. He was born January, 25, 1926 in Aurora, IL, the son of Dominic and Giocomina (Pialzo) Desmond. Rudy enlisted in the US Navy during World War II, serving on the USS Boggs from 1943-1947. While serving in the Navy, he learned the baking trade. After serving his country, Rudy continued his baking trade working for Federal Baking, State Street and Erikson's Bakeries all in Aurora. In 1951, with brother Albert, he opened Alberto's Pizza on Prairie St. in Aurora. He went on to work for Desmond Construction where he spent 32 years as a laborer/foreman. He was an avid fisherman and one of the original members of the Lucky 50 Fishing Club; also a long-time member of the Third Ward Club in Aurora. Rudy enjoyed gardening, cooking and had a great love of animals. HIs favorite pastime, however, was spending time with family and friends. As a long-time resident of Aurora, he enjoyed meeting his McDonald's buddies for coffee every morning. Rudy made friends wherever he went, was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by Betty (Crisler) Desmond of Aurora, IL; son Nicholas (Diane) Desmond of Aurora, IL and daughter Judith (Steve) Miller of Camdenton, MO; grandchildren Jennifer (Dan), Brian (Lauren), Vincent and Anthony; great-grandchildren Emma, Brady, Colin, Anna and Jake. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alfred, Vincent, Albert and sister Mary. Graveside services will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to or St. Jude's Research Hospital. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary