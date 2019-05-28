Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Rudolph Slovick
Rudolph F. Slovick, Army WWII Veteran, age 92, of Lisle. Beloved husband of Sophie (nee Bartkiewicz). Loving father of Joseph (Pauline) and Annette. Cherished grandfather of Anne and Catherine. Dear brother of the late Jane Gluch, Francis (the late Rose) and Pauline Pyznarski. Also many nieces and nephews. Member of Western Electric Pioneers and Experimental Aircraft Association. Rudy was an avid bowler, golfer and private pilot who built his own plane. In Rudy's memory donations to The Knights of Columbus appreciated. Services and interment were private. For information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
