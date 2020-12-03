Rudolph J. "Rudy" Napolitan, 96, at rest December 1, 2020, proud U.S. army veteran serving his country in World War II. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Dewey); loving father of Christopher (Glenda "Tena") and Catherine Napolitan; dearest grandfather of Nicole Napolitan, Marie Napolitan, Heather Hood-Arndt, Jonathan Hood and the late Christine Napolitan; great grandfather of 3; devoted son of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Maiola); dear brother of Marilyn (Frank) Reda and the late Ange (the late Sandy) Gowans, Henry (the late Eleanor) Napolitan and Joseph (Jennifer) Napolitan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, and close friend, Mary Schneider. Visitation Friday December 4, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. at Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, followed by an 11 A.M. funeral service. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Rudy's funeral services will be live streamed on the West Suburban Funeral Home facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/westsuburbanfuneralhomeil
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Assoc.
Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com