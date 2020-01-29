Home

Rudolph "Rudy" A. Jansen, age 66, passed away Friday, January 24th, 2020, at his home under the care of hospice. Rudy is preceded in death by his father Marcell Jansen. He is survived by his mother Anna Jansen (Schwob), his wife Kim Jansen (Miller), his children Dustin Jansen and his wife Alyson Jansen, Brianne Falkman (Jansen) and her husband Brian Falkman, Alex Heaney, and Rudy's grandchildren Blake, Tiffany, Leah, Amber, and Cade. A luncheon in honor of Rudy's life will be held Saturday, February 8th from 1 - 4 PM at Biaggi's 1524 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
