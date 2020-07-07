1/1
Rudolph S. Czech
Rudolph S. Czech, 98, of Lisle and formerly of Woodridge, IL, Temecula, CA and Lyons, IL. Beloved husband of the late Rose Czech; loving father of John (Len Dazzo) Czech and Rudy (Regina) Czech; proud grandfather of Courtney (David) Persky and Amanda Herron and great grandfather of Andrew, Grayson, Gabriel, Lucus and Nicolas. Mr. Czech proudly served his country during World War II in the Coast Guard and was a 40 year plus member of Brewery Collectables Club of America. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532, where funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Honor Flight (www.honorflightchicago.org) appreciated. For funeral information 630-964-9392.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
6309649392
