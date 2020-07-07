Rudolph S. Czech, 98, of Lisle and formerly of Woodridge, IL, Temecula, CA and Lyons, IL. Beloved husband of the late Rose Czech; loving father of John (Len Dazzo) Czech and Rudy (Regina) Czech; proud grandfather of Courtney (David) Persky and Amanda Herron and great grandfather of Andrew, Grayson, Gabriel, Lucus and Nicolas. Mr. Czech proudly served his country during World War II in the Coast Guard and was a 40 year plus member of Brewery Collectables Club of America. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532, where funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Honor Flight (www.honorflightchicago.org
) appreciated. For funeral information 630-964-9392.