Rudy passed away on May 6th at the Lemont Nursing Center. Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 19, 1930, Rudy faced a tough childhood and had to start working younger than most in the rail yards on the south side of Chicago. But under the care of his sister Ceil, he found the love and attention he didn't have at his parent's home.As an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Rudy was proud of his responsibilities as a communications courier for his General. Although Rudy never spoke specifics, he made it clear that his duty to country was unwavering. In private life, Rudy worked hard to provide a good life for his entire family in Chicago. Rudy was a proud, life-long member of the Carpenter's Union and worked his entire life in the carpet business.Rudy taught his kids the valuable life lessons of hard work, compassion and "turn the other cheek". Rudy was a gentleman that you could rely on, who never complained or had a harsh word for anyone he met. His steady, quiet strength will be greatly missed.Rudy leaves behind Dolores, his wife of 64 years, his children: Debbi (Ed Zak) of Riverside, Mark (Elizabeth Hosteny) currently living in Copenhagen, Denmark and Sharyn (Bill McCarthy) of Orland Park. Rudy was a loving "Gramps" to 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a dearly loved cousin of Arlene DuBois. A simple gathering of the family was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to celebrate his life. In honor of Rudy, please consider donating to your favorite veterans organization. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary