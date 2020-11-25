Rudy E. Sabbagha M.D. died on November 15, 2020, in Chicago, IL. Dr. Sabbagha was born on October 29, 1931, to his late parents, Elias C. Sabbagha M.D. and Sonia Boulos Sabbagha. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Asma Sabbagha; son, Dr. Elias (Hope) Sabbagha; daughter, Dr. Randa Sabbagha; grandchildren, Austin Sabbagha and Sydney Sabbagha. He is also survived by two sisters, Sylvia (Adel) Akl and Elsie Nylund, a brother, George E.(Claire) Sabbagha all of California, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dr. Sabbagha served as Medical Director of Obstetrics & Gynecologic Ultrasound Center in Chicago and was professor emeritus at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. Prior to his work at Northwestern Memorial Hospital of Chicago, Dr. Sabbagha completed his residency at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He had a special affinity to Pittsburgh because his maternal grandfather started the first Greek Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh. During his residency, he became intrigued by the concept of using diagnostic ultrasound imaging in obstetrics and gynecology studied by Professor Ian Donald at the University of Glasgow. Doctors at Magee Women's Hospital arranged for Dr. Sabbagha to complete his postgraduate fellowship with Professor Donald in Scotland. Together they became pioneers in the field of ultrasound. This work became his passion. After completing his fellowship, Dr. Sabbagha accepted a position as Assistant Professor at Magee Women's Hospital. He authored numerous books, abstracts, publications and has lectured both nationally and internationally. In addition, he has led many postgraduate courses and has fulfilled several visiting professorships. In 1989, he was the recipient of the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics Public Recognition Award. To keep everyone safe and healthy, a memorial service will be private. Those that wish to honor Dr. Sabbagha's memory may make a donation to their favorite charity or to the Sabbagha Lecture Fund at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/sites/obgyn/about/giving.html
. Designate your gift (choose Other) in memory of Dr. Rudy Sabbagha in the comment box. Checks can be made payable to "Northwestern University" 420 E. Superior St., Arthur J. Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, and credit card donations can be made by phone at 602-717-0022. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
