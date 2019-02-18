Rudy, 86 of Lincolnshire, IL, succumbed to his battle with cancer and chronic health issues on February 5th. He was surrounded his family and accepting of the Gift of peace. Rudy is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Marina, his daughter Lisa (Marco) Nieddu of Bologna and son Peter (Alison) Weber of Western Springs, and his brother Leo. He is preceded in death by his parents Eta and Andrew Weber and his brother John. His six grandchildren were all adored - Anna, Mac & Emma and Silvia, Bianca & Leah. Rudy was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. His career centered around the game of golf, spending years as a caddy, then a golf pro and most recently a 35-year top salesman for Foot Joy. A private mass is being organized in Florida and a family memorial will be celebrated this summer. The family welcomes donations to the WGAESF, providing scholarships for young caddies. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary