Russ Fissinger, 58, of Palatine, beloved father of Jacob, Alison, Kelsey, and Lucas; loving son of Ginger and the late Thomas; fond brother of Gary (Pamela); former husband of Jamie. Russ had many beloved family members and friends that all touched his heart. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019