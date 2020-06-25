Russell A. Lehocky
1953 - 2020
Russell A Lehocky, 66, of Libertyville, passed away suddenly and too soon June 21,2020. He was born December 11,1953 in Ironwood Michigan to his parents Ray and Rosemary.

He is remembered for his enormous heart as light as a feather. He wished for a simpler world where people smiled and laughed a little bit more. Russell enjoyed friendship, music, good times, animals, and Michigan (Go Blue!). He made wherever he was sitting his happy place. He kept a fire burning for loved ones lost and suffered in silence. Russell gave so much and had so much more to give. He was loved, cherished, and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Susan; children Lauren and Stephen; siblings Rick (Melody) and Roberta Reid; his cat Zuzu, and endless friends. Friendly and caring. Quiet yet strong. Thoughtful and planned. Loyal and reverent.

Funeral Mass will be 10AM Saturday June 27th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Visitation will from 4-8pm on Friday June 26th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com

To attend Mass please preregister at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeraljune_027

Memorials made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
superb friend, co worker and human being
He always had an open door, open mind, and open heart
Be at peace my friend
Robert wallace
Coworker
