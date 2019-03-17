Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Russell A. Novotny

Russell A. Novotny Obituary
Age 78; U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Doran). Devoted father of Deborah Novotny, Suzanne Novotny, Dianna Kroll, and Elizabeth (Jeff) Kowalczyk. Proud Papa of Victoria, Adam, McKenzie, Brent, and Grace. Dear brother of Robert (Joan) Novotny, Judy (James) Peters, and Gerald (Linda) Novotny. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
