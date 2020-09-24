1/1
Russell A. Pluhar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell A. Pluhar, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Grace nee Schultes. Loving father of David (Joyce) Pluhar, Grace Elizabeth (Michael) Antolik, Richard (Helen Schaeffer) Pluhar & James (Patricia) Pluhar. Cherished grandfather of Katharine, Bradley, Garrett, Alaina, Russell James (R.J.), & Alexia. Proud great grandfather of Owen & Quinn. Dear brother of the late Edward (Lorraine) Pluhar, George Pluhar & Richard Pluhar. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday Lying in State at Pilgrim Faith United Church, 9411 S. 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn from 9:15 am until the time of Services at 10:00 am. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Lying in State
09:15 - 10:00 AM
Pilgrim Faith United Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Faith United Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Flondor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved