Russell A. Pluhar, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Grace nee Schultes. Loving father of David (Joyce) Pluhar, Grace Elizabeth (Michael) Antolik, Richard (Helen Schaeffer) Pluhar & James (Patricia) Pluhar. Cherished grandfather of Katharine, Bradley, Garrett, Alaina, Russell James (R.J.), & Alexia. Proud great grandfather of Owen & Quinn. Dear brother of the late Edward (Lorraine) Pluhar, George Pluhar & Richard Pluhar. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday Lying in State at Pilgrim Faith United Church, 9411 S. 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn from 9:15 am until the time of Services at 10:00 am. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
