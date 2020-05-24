Russell Arthur Zapel
Russell A. Zapel, 95, of Des Plaines, IL, at rest May 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late George and Leona (nee Klemp) Zapel; cherished husband of 70 years to the late Helen (nee Bergman) Zapel; loving father of Gary (Rose) Zapel, Kerry (Henry Eakland) Zapel Higuera and Cathy (late Mark)Zapel Hollomon; adoring grandfather of Eric Zapel, Christina (Colin) Zapel McLauchlan, Kaitlin (Roberto) Higuera Jimenez, Sean Higuera and Emily Eakland. In honor of his WWII military service, private burial to occur at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
