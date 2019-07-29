|
Russell B. Wentz, age 76. Beloved husband of Connie Wentz nee Terry; loving father of Deborah (Al) May and Russell Jr. (Lisa) Wentz; beloved son of the late Robert R. and Marie Wentz nee Smith; fond grandfather of Jessica (Ruari) Crabbe, Jacob (Jessey) Waters, Jade (Austin) Waters, and Logan Wentz; great grandfather of Sadie, Liam, Owen, Tilian; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019