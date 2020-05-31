Russell C. Lagodny
Russell C. Lagodny, age 95; Marine Corps Veteran; beloved husband of the late Charlotte; loving father of Frank (Linda Cochran) and the late Alan Lagodny; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Joe) Warren and Michael Lagodny; proud great grandfather of Quentin and Charleen Warren; dear brother of Elaine (the late Paul) Barray and the late Ray (Shirley) and Richard (Shirley) Lagodny. Russell was a long time member of the Windy City Harmonica Club. Services and interment will be held privately. Info: (708) 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Lots of good memories of Uncle Russ from our visits to Chicago. Particularly how he used to pull a quarter out of my ear, but would never give me the quarter. I told him if it came from my ear it should be mine. He'd laugh and put it back in his pocket. Meanie! ❤

Our condolences and love to Frank, Mike and Melissa and families. Wish we could be there...will be there in spirit.
Peggy Lagodny and Steve Doell
Family
