Russell Cohen, 70, beloved husband and best friend to Rhonda for 49 years; loving father of Jeff (Courtney), Lee (Jessica) and Gary (Leslie); adored grandfather of Ethan, Scarlett, Shiloh, Schuyler, Sadie and Davis; dear brother of Harvey (Janice), Shelly (Sandy), and Gigi (Michael) Levin; caring friend of many. Services and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
To leave condolences and for information, include link to view service: