1/1
Russell Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Cohen, 70, beloved husband and best friend to Rhonda for 49 years; loving father of Jeff (Courtney), Lee (Jessica) and Gary (Leslie); adored grandfather of Ethan, Scarlett, Shiloh, Schuyler, Sadie and Davis; dear brother of Harvey (Janice), Shelly (Sandy), and Gigi (Michael) Levin; caring friend of many. Services and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. To leave condolences and for information, include link to view service: (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 6, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of Rusty’s passing. Our hearts are with the Cohen family at this most difficult time. Peace be with you all!
Sue, Ed and Noah Adams
Coworker
December 6, 2020
I cannot imagine the loss the family must be feeling. I worked with Rusty for 40 years. He was a very caring fun and loving person he will truly be missed keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Ellen DeJesus
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved