Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Rosowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Rosowicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell E. Rosowicz Obituary
Russell E. Rosowicz, 66, of Edgewater Park (Chicago) passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019. Born in Blue Island, he was the son of Edwin E. Rosowicz of Zephyrhills, FL and the late Eleanor B. Rosowicz. He is survived by his siblings Janet of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Ray of Arlington, TX and Judith (Mark Steinlein) of Gurnee, IL. He was the beloved uncle of Alex and Jacob Rosowicz, and Eleanor, Amelia Ji Ji and Luke Jiang Lei Steinlein. Russ grew up in Palos Heights and attended Harold L. Richards High School through his junior year when his family moved to Austintown, Ohio. He was an accomplished musician and played several instruments, mostly self-taught. He performed in the band Dangerous Train at many local bars. Russ also loved rock collecting, camping and visiting National Parks. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in both Ohio and Illinois, and retired after 24 years of delivering mail for the Skokie Post Office. Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Russ' Life on Sat., May 25th at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W Belmont Ave.Contributions in Russ' memory may be made to The National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now