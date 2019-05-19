Russell E. Rosowicz, 66, of Edgewater Park (Chicago) passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019. Born in Blue Island, he was the son of Edwin E. Rosowicz of Zephyrhills, FL and the late Eleanor B. Rosowicz. He is survived by his siblings Janet of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Ray of Arlington, TX and Judith (Mark Steinlein) of Gurnee, IL. He was the beloved uncle of Alex and Jacob Rosowicz, and Eleanor, Amelia Ji Ji and Luke Jiang Lei Steinlein. Russ grew up in Palos Heights and attended Harold L. Richards High School through his junior year when his family moved to Austintown, Ohio. He was an accomplished musician and played several instruments, mostly self-taught. He performed in the band Dangerous Train at many local bars. Russ also loved rock collecting, camping and visiting National Parks. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in both Ohio and Illinois, and retired after 24 years of delivering mail for the Skokie Post Office. Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Russ' Life on Sat., May 25th at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W Belmont Ave.Contributions in Russ' memory may be made to The National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary