|
|
Russell Edwin Jaderholm, age 94, of Glen Ellyn. Husband of 64 years to the late Lujean. Father of Kurt (Kathy) of Fishers, IN, John (Carol) of Hoffman Estates, IL and Ron (Diane) of Wheaton, IL. Grandfather of Megan (Dave) Keating, Abby Jaderholm, Jayne (Timo) Betina, Timothy Jaderholm, Daniel Jaderholm, Thomas Jaderholm and Kathryn Jaderholm, and great-grandfather of Kira and Keegan Keating. Visitation Friday, December 20, 4pm – 8pm at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn IL. Funeral Service Saturday, December 21, 10am at the Glen Ellyn Evangelical Covenant Church, 277 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn, IL. For enhanced obituary visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019