Russell E. Van Putte, age 93, beloved husband of the late Adeline Van Putte passed away June 27, 2019. He was the adored father of the late William G. Van Putte, and Cheryl A. (M. Andrew) Varland , devoted grandfather of Elisa (Kevin) Raugstad, Trisha (Adam) Peterson, and Kimberly (Alex) Bear, and loving great-grandfather of 6. Russ was a proud World War II Army Sergeant who served in Okinawa. He will be remembered for his positive attitude and love of family. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019