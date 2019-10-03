|
Russell Henry Kroncke, Jr. died peacefully on September 10, 2019. Devoted son of the late Russell and Esther Kroncke. Husband of the late Mary Kroncke. Loving father of Russ Kroncke, III, Ginny Kroncke (Philips), Barbara Kroncke and Susan Kroncke. Devoted grandfather of Susan Forootan, Russell Kroncke, IV and Alexandra Kroncke.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin on February 1, 1930 and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, Russell was a United States Army Veteran who served his country during the Korean War. He graduated from St. Olaf College and later worked in the field of computer science. Russell was a resident of Deerfield, Illinois for over 30 years and enjoyed many years in his vacation home in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. Affectionately known as "Mr. K" by many, he will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Services and interment will be private at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019