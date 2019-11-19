Home

Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernards Church
13030 143rd St
Homer Glenn, IL
Russell J. Allabastro, Sr., WWII Navy Veteran, age 93, of Homer Glenn. Beloved husband of the late Frances P. Allabastro, nee Mc Donough; devoted father of Barbara Jean (the late Joseph) Buscemi, Diane Allabastro and Russell (Terry) Allabastro, Jr.; dear grandfather of Phillip (Vicki) Buscemi, Bryan Buscemi, Beth Ann (Jacob) Kell, Jeffrey (Julie) Buscemi, Moreen (William) Butterworth, Robert (Cheryl) Allabastro, Stephen Allabastro, and the late Cassie Jo Allabastro and the late Russell (Sandy) Allabastro, III; great grandfather of Emma Buscemi, Aiden Buscemi, Connor Allabastro, Hannah Buscemi, Annie Butterworth, James Buscemi, Griffin Butterworth, Olivia Buscemi, Joey Buscemi, Quinn Butterworth, Anthony Buscemi, Calvin Kell and Kyle Allabastro; brother of MaryRose Brubaker and the late Louis (the late Catherine) Allabastro, Rosemary Allabastro and Thomas Allabastro.; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3 P.M to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd. 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Bernards Church, 13030 143rd St., Homer Glenn, IL 60491. Mass 11 A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Information at 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -