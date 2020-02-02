|
|
Russell J. Danwin; 63, beloved husband of Dawn Danwin, loving father of Eric (Stefanie) Danwin, Elise (Dillon) Riley and Craig Danwin, cherished grandfather of Zackary and Emory Danwin and Adam and Tessa Riley, beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Daniel Danwin, dear brother of Kevin Danwin, COL Andrew Danwin and Michael (Patricia) Danwin. Russell leaves behind his loyal canine companion, Piper. Visitation Saturday, February 8th from 11 AM to 4 PM with time of service 3 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to 4paws4u4ever.com. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020