Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shannon Hall
14 N Van Buren St.
Batavia, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Shannon Hall
14 N Van Buren St.
Batavia, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Shannon Hall
14 N Van Buren St.
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Effrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell J. Effrig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell J. Effrig Obituary
Russell J. Effrig, passed away 12/11/19.

Born in Pottstown, PA. Attended Penn State & Northwestern Univ–Kellogg School of Mgmt. He helped several startup companies early in his career & was previously: SVP- Finance & Admin for Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Interim CFO for CEDA, Controller for Access Community Health Network, CFO for Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, & most recently CFO for Alivio Medical Center in Chicago.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, Jan 18, 3-5:30 pm, Shannon Hall, 14 N Van Buren St., Batavia, IL. Open visitation 3 – 4 pm. Service 4 pm. Reception immediately following the service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -