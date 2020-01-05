|
Russell J. Effrig, passed away 12/11/19.
Born in Pottstown, PA. Attended Penn State & Northwestern Univ–Kellogg School of Mgmt. He helped several startup companies early in his career & was previously: SVP- Finance & Admin for Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Interim CFO for CEDA, Controller for Access Community Health Network, CFO for Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, & most recently CFO for Alivio Medical Center in Chicago.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, Jan 18, 3-5:30 pm, Shannon Hall, 14 N Van Buren St., Batavia, IL. Open visitation 3 – 4 pm. Service 4 pm. Reception immediately following the service.
