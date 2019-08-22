|
Russell J. Ford, 82, August 20, 2019, C.P.D.. U.S.M.C., a South Sider from Canaryville and Mt. Greenwood, then retired to Orland Park, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Beloved by his childhood sweetheart, wife of 60 years Patricia ("Pat"); children Steve (Janine), Therese Kearney (Kevin) and Scott (Kristine Sorich); 6 grandchildren Jimmy Davoren (Susan), Patti Handley (Josh), Sean (Kelsey), Colin, Maddie and Allie, and 2 great grandchildren Eliza Handley and Kaden Ford. He was a fine Irishman who cherished his family, one of 14 siblings raised by parents Frederick ("Lefty") and Mae (Gorman) Tracey-Ford, with 64 nieces and nephews.
Russ devoted his life to public service. After enlisting in the Marines – all 8 adult brothers were U.S. military – he was a Chicago policeman for 38 years. He loved golf, horseshoes, John Wayne movies, chocolate donuts, a well-manicured law, Irish bagpipes, wearing a Sunday suit, strong handshakes, and quality time with dear friends.
He played 16" softball with the legendary Chicago Bobcats; served for a stint as Mayor Richard J. Daley's bodyguard; and once thumbed home from California without a penny in his pocket. He was consistently and abundantly generous, especially to those in need.
In his battles with cancer, depression and ultimately dementia, as with the rest of his life, Russ never quit. Ever.
Russ will be remembered as a warrior who, in his last days, while clinging to the end of his rope, loved his family proudly, battled sickness courageously, and surrendered his life tenderly to Jesus Christ.
Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Please visit RUSSELL J. FORD BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019