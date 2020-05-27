Russell J. Stanton Sr.
1931 - 2020
Russell J. Stanton, Sr., Korean War Army Veteran, age 88. Formerly of Worth; currently of Marian Village in Homer Glen. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Nee Walsh). Loving father of Russell Jr. (Carol) and Patrick (Mariann). Devoted grandfather of Russell III, Michael, Evan and Allison. Cherished son of the late John and Louise. Dear brother of the late Lucille Bergthold, Virginia Aanerod, Elizabeth Flory, Josephine Ruggiero and Sadie Markham. Uncle to loving nieces and nephews. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of Marian Village American Legion Post, Knights of Columbus and Lifelong White Sox fan. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Elisabeth Hays
Coworker
May 25, 2020
Accept my sympathy. I am a resident @ Marian Village and knew Russell. He was a fine gentlemen and a pleasant person to know. May he rest in peace.
Tess Maduzia
Friend
