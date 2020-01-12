|
|
Russell L. Morris, age 92, of Northbrook, Founder of Russell L. Morris Insurance Agency, beloved husband of the late Harriet, nee Raab; loving father of Marilyn Thygesen, Paul (Renee) Morris, and the late Debra Caryn Morris; adored "G" and grandpa of Danielle Thygesen, Haley (Josh) Dubberke, Rick Thygesen, Jessi (fiancé Danny Heymann), Joey, and Nikki Morris; proud great grandfather of Hadley and Emma; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Dorothy Morris. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , , Lauri S. Bauer Foundation For Sudden Loss, www.tulipsforlauri.org, or a Jewish . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020