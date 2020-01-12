Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Russell L. Morris, age 92, of Northbrook, Founder of Russell L. Morris Insurance Agency, beloved husband of the late Harriet, nee Raab; loving father of Marilyn Thygesen, Paul (Renee) Morris, and the late Debra Caryn Morris; adored "G" and grandpa of Danielle Thygesen, Haley (Josh) Dubberke, Rick Thygesen, Jessi (fiancé Danny Heymann), Joey, and Nikki Morris; proud great grandfather of Hadley and Emma; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Dorothy Morris. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , , Lauri S. Bauer Foundation For Sudden Loss, www.tulipsforlauri.org, or a Jewish . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
