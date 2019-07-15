Russell L. Geldmacher, 91, of Naples, Fla., & Elgin, Il passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving partner Patti Runkel by his side on June 2, 2019.



He was born August 30, 1927 - raised in Elgin Il, the son of Walter C. & Emma Goers Geldmacher along with his 3 brothers, Robert, Ralph & Donald; all preceded Russ in death.



Russ is survived by his adoring family ~ partner of 21 years Patti Runkel of Naples, Fl; 4 loving children Jay Geldmacher (Judy) of Palm Dessert, Ca and Elgin, Il; Cathy Nathan (Bob) of Deerfield, Il; Lisa Perry (Brett) of Elgin, Il; Tom Geldmacher (Audra) of Verona, Wi as well as Richard Runkel (Kaelyn). Papa/Grandpa was blessed with 12 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.



Prior to his retirement in 1996, for 20 years Russ (along with his partner Russ Gardner) co-owned Gardner & Geldmacher, a premier & highly respected Premium Co which provided businesses with gifts & rewards to recognize employees for their sales achievements and service. Formerly he worked for Bulova Watch Co & after graduating from Marquette University he started his career with Elgin Watch Co.



Russ proudly served as a member of the United States Army. He was stationed in Japan after WW II, under the direction of General Douglas A. MacArthur



as part of the rehabilitation & occupation.



Mr Geldmacher raised his family in Elgin Il where he also had attended high school.



At EHS, Russ began a multitude of illustrious athletic endeavors including but not limited to basketball, baseball & golf. His athleticism is legendary along with his love of nature, art & music.



He spent many summers in Powers Lake, Wi with his partner Patti, family & friends, where he loved to sail, fish & entertain.



Among unending attributes, Russ will be remembered as the man everyone loved!



*A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division Street, Elgin Illinois 60120. Saturday August 10, 2019, 10:30 AM. All are welcome. Officiating is Pastor Jeff Mikyska. Grave site Services will be private.



In Lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Honor of Russ Geldmacher:



Elgin Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, P.O. Box 1133, Elgin Illinois 60121 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019