Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim
1201 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Russell Novak Obituary
Russell Novak, age 88. Beloved husband of Helen Novak for 61 years. Loving father of James Novak and the late Janet Novak (Richard) Goldberg. Proud grandfather of Deborah Goldberg and Rachel Goldberg. Dear brother of Robert (Arlene) Novak and brother-in-law of the late Paul (the late Sandra) Thermen. Services Thursday 12 Noon at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Entombment Sunset Memorial Lawns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSRUI – Camp Scholarship Fund, 1121 Lake Cook Rd., Suite D, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.osrui.org, or Friends of Yad LaKashish – Lifeline For The Old, P.O. Box 494, Englewood, NJ 07631, www.lifeline.org.il. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
