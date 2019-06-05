|
Ret. CPD, after 41 years of service; Devoted husband of Judy, nee Heidelbach, for 58 years; Loving father of James Ret. CPD (Maria), Laura (Buddy) Brennan, Anne (Tim CFD) Daily, and Kathleen (Tim) Barry; Proud Grandpa of Patrick, Jimmy CPD (Kate), Terry, Moira, Tom, Ginny, Nora, John, and Lauren; Cherished Great-Grandpa of J.P.; Beloved brother of the late Loretta (late Lane) Johnson, late Norman Jr., Don Ret. CPD (Pat) Ade, and Dorothy Phelan; Dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud alum of Leo High School; Longtime member of Knights of Columbus; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, cpdmemorial.org, would be appreciated; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral, Friday 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019